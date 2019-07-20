Luke Voit hit in face by pitch, but it appears the Yankees slugger has avoided serious injury
The Yankees' slugger initially stayed in the game but later left
Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's bout with the Rockies after taking a pitch to the face.
Fortunately it appears to have hit his shoulder a bit before his face and was much more of a glancing blow than the pitch that broke Giancarlo Stanton's face a few years back, but that's still a scary moment for a hitter.
The Yankees further announced Voit's status at this point is day to day. It should be noted he initially stayed in the game but then was removed between innings. It's entirely possible he doesn't miss any time from this beyond the innings missed Saturday.
Voit has been invaluable to the Yankees' pursuit of the AL's top record this season. They've had major injuries to several key offensive players. In their stead, Voit has locked down first base and is hitting .275/.390/.494 with 18 homers and 52 RBI in 86 games.
If Voit does miss time, the Yankees can use Edwin Encarnacion at first or just shuffle infielders and put DJ LeMahieu there with Gio Urshela to third. They have quality depth and can absorb the blow.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade rumors: Braves scout Stroman
Here are all the latest rumors leading up to MLB's trade deadline
-
Hall of Fame weekend: things to know
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 21
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for July 20
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 20
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Ranking top 10 MLB trade deadline deals
World Series hopefuls will be hoping to replicate the success of these deals before the July...
-
Leake comes close to perfection
Leake nearly twirled the first perfect game since teammate Felix Hernandez in 2012