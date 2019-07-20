Luke Voit hit in face by pitch, but it appears the Yankees slugger has avoided serious injury

The Yankees' slugger initially stayed in the game but later left

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's bout with the Rockies after taking a pitch to the face. 

Fortunately it appears to have hit his shoulder a bit before his face and was much more of a glancing blow than the pitch that broke Giancarlo Stanton's face a few years back, but that's still a scary moment for a hitter. 

The Yankees further announced Voit's status at this point is day to day. It should be noted he initially stayed in the game but then was removed between innings. It's entirely possible he doesn't miss any time from this beyond the innings missed Saturday. 

Voit has been invaluable to the Yankees' pursuit of the AL's top record this season. They've had major injuries to several key offensive players. In their stead, Voit has locked down first base and is hitting .275/.390/.494 with 18 homers and 52 RBI in 86 games. 

If Voit does miss time, the Yankees can use Edwin Encarnacion at first or just shuffle infielders and put DJ LeMahieu there with Gio Urshela to third. They have quality depth and can absorb the blow. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

