Luke Voit hit in face by pitch, but it appears the Yankees slugger has avoided serious injury

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Saturday's bout with the Rockies after taking a pitch to the face.

A scary moment in the bottom of the fourth, but take a deep breath Yankees fans. The Yankees have announced that Luke Voit was removed from today’s game for precautionary reasons and underwent concussion protocol testing. Those test results came back clear. pic.twitter.com/s92l7K6Y7z — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2019

Fortunately it appears to have hit his shoulder a bit before his face and was much more of a glancing blow than the pitch that broke Giancarlo Stanton's face a few years back, but that's still a scary moment for a hitter.

The Yankees further announced Voit's status at this point is day to day. It should be noted he initially stayed in the game but then was removed between innings. It's entirely possible he doesn't miss any time from this beyond the innings missed Saturday.

Voit has been invaluable to the Yankees' pursuit of the AL's top record this season. They've had major injuries to several key offensive players. In their stead, Voit has locked down first base and is hitting .275/.390/.494 with 18 homers and 52 RBI in 86 games.

If Voit does miss time, the Yankees can use Edwin Encarnacion at first or just shuffle infielders and put DJ LeMahieu there with Gio Urshela to third. They have quality depth and can absorb the blow.