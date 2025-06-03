The New York Yankees could be without their top reliever for more than a month. Righty Luke Weaver strained his hamstring while warming up for the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (NY 7, LA 3) and could miss 4-6 weeks, reports ESPN. The Yankees had an off-day Monday and have not confirmed the injury or announced a roster move.

"He felt something when he had finished warming up, and then when he went to stretch, he felt something in the middle of his hammy," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Sunday's game (via MLB.com). "So we had to make a switch on the fly there. We're hoping it's not too serious."

Weaver, 31, moved into the bullpen full-time last year and has been New York's best reliever the last two seasons. He replaced Clay Holmes as the closer late last year and into the postseason, and replaced the struggling Devin Williams as closer last month. Weaver has a 1.05 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 25 2/3 innings this year. He's struck out 24 batters.

Chances are Boone will move Williams back into the closer's role during Weaver's absence, at least initially. Williams closed out a game against the Los Angeles Angels last week when Weaver was unavailable due to his recent workload, and he has a 3.29 ERA in 13 2/3 innings since being removed from the ninth inning a few weeks ago.

The Yankees are expected to get righty Fernando Cruz back from the injured list Tuesday, so he figures to step right into Weaver's roster spot. Cruz has been a revelation this year, pitching to a 2.66 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Boone's bullpen will look something like this without Weaver:

New York's bullpen is top 10 in win probably added and wins above replacement this year despite Williams' early season struggles and injuries to Cruz and Loáisiga. It has been a solid unit overall, though Weaver is their steadiest arm and Boone's most trusted reliever, and those guys are hard to replace. The Yankees will have to get by without him for a month or so.

Sunday's win avoided a three-game sweep in Los Angeles and improved the Yankees to 36-22. They have a six-game lead in the loss column in the AL East. The Yankees will welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series beginning Tuesday night.