Maitan, ex-Braves prospects eligible to sign with new teams in two weeks, per report
The now ex-Braves top prospects won’t have to wait long to find a new team.
According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi Kevin Maitan and other top ex-Braves prospects will be able to sign with other teams starting next week.
Source: Kevin Maitan and newly ex-#Braves prospects expected to be eligible to sign with other @MLB teams beginning approximately two weeks from now. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2017
Kevin Maitan is expected to draw a ton of interest from other teams around the league. Maitan had reportedly put on some weight in his first stint with the Braves GCL team but is still regarded as a top 100 prospect in baseball. Maitan was ranked as the Braves number 5 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and will likely draw another seven figure payday.
Abrahan Gutierrez was rated as the Braves number 30 prospect overall and will likely also draw a good sized payday once he hits the market again. He showed plus defensive skills at catcher during his first stint with the Braves last season.
Other prospects that will be highly sought after include Yunior Severino, Juan Contreras, Livan Soto and Yefri del Rosario.
