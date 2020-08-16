Sunday, Major League Baseball celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues in baseball. All around the league at ballparks, on telecasts and on social media we'll be seeing fitting tributes.

The Negro Leagues housed all-time great players like slugging catcher Josh Gibson, power-speed combo Oscar Charleston, all-around excellent Cool Papa Bell, uber-talented Buck Leonard and so many more. It also helped players like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron, Monte Irvin, Larry Doby and so many others get professional experience before joining the majors after Robinson broke the color barrier.

Paige was actually there strutting his ace-stuff and big-league swagger for two decades before joining Cleveland at 41. He was then effective in the majors through age-46, a nice illustration of how good many of the Negro League players were, though they were deprived of playing in the majors for so long simply for being born non-white.

The Negro Leagues Hall of Fame and Museum in Kansas City is an excellent visit and a wonderful tribute to the Negro Leagues' players. Here are some of the tributes around the majors on Sunday:

The Phillies made some cutouts:

There is the "tip my cap" campaign:

How about the Marlins wearing the Miami Giants throwbacks, as styled by Monte Harrison? Pretty great:

Here's a good one. Hearing from the great-grandson of one of the greatest baseball players to ever live in Josh Gibson:

I tip my Homestead Grays cap in their honor.