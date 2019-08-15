Man dies after choking during taco-eating contest at Minor League Baseball game

Dana Hutchings died on Tuesday night after collapsing during a taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game, the Fresno Bee reported. The Fernando Country sheriff's spokesman says the 41-year-old was participating in the eating contest at Chukchansi Park when he began choking.

EMTs at the game responded to Hutchings after he fell and hit his head after choking. They performed CPR on him until the paramedics arrived. The coroner's office said Wednesday that he was pronounced dead upon arriving at the Community Regional Medical Center.

"We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening's game has passed away," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."

The contest occurred between innings during the Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and the Memphis Redbirds game.

There is no official cause of death yet and it could take up to a month to determine exactly what caused Hutchings' death.