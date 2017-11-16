Manfred: It's 'extraordinarily unlikely' MLB returns to Montreal without a new ballpark

Because baseball is so healthy financially, there has been a lot of talk the last few years about possible expansion. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred insists the league will not expand until the Rays and Athletics have new stadiums, however, which makes sense. You have to take care of the teams already in the league before you bring in new ones.

Surely expansion has at least been discussed by the league office, however. It's a long process and it takes time to determine viable markets. One of those marks is not Montreal, at least not at the moment. Manfred told reporters on Thursday that Montreal needs a new ballpark before MLB considers a return to the city.

Rob Manfred said it would “extraordinarily unlikely” for baseball to return to Montreal until there’s a new stadium. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 16, 2017

Olympic Stadium first opened in 1976 as part of the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and was home of the Expos from 1977-2004. These days the stadium does not have a permanent tenant, and is instead used periodically for concerts and other events.

MLB does play a pair of exhibition games at Olympic Stadium each spring, and the ballpark is usually packed. Filling the park for two exhibition games a year is much different than filling the park for 81 regular season games, however. It is time for a new stadium in Montreal. I'm not sure anyone will disagree. The question is whether anyone will commit to building one in order to bring baseball back to the city.