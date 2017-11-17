Manfred Open To A’s Stadium Site, Will Push Through Pace of Play Changes With or Without MLBPA
A’s Coverage:
- Jason Hanselman is as sharp as I’ve ever seen when it comes to team analysis and data visualization. Here’s his season recap of the 2017 A’s...
- Emilio Pagan happy to join ‘terrific’ young A’s players...
- Shea: Manfred open to A’s proposed stadium site, acknowledges drawbacks...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Oscar Tovar, RHP...
MLB News:
- Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Altuve win drama-filled 2017 MVP awards...
- Commissioner Rob Manfred confirms new pace-of-play rules coming to MLB in 2018, with or without MLBPA’s help...
- Tough standards: Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner would have fired Joe Girardi even if he won World Series...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Marlins' Stanton could be third reigning MVP to be traded, second with ties to Jeter...
- An Estimate of Every Team’s Payroll Room...
- After disastrous season, Mets rethinking the way they'll use their pitching staff...
- Touching ’em All Minus One: Romancing the Triple...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1971 - At age 22, Oakland Athletics pitcher Vida Blue becomes the youngest player ever to win the Most Valuable Player Award and only the fourth to capture both the Cy Young Award and the MVP in the same season.
- 1992 - Major League Baseball holds the expansion draft to stock the rosters of the National League's two new teams, the Florida Marlins and Colorado Rockies. A total of 72 players are chosen. Pitcher David Nied is the first pick of the Rockies, while outfielder Nigel Wilson is selected first by the Marlins. Florida take prospect Jose Martinez second, while Colorado picks veteran 3B Charlie Hayes next. The best picks for Florida are Trevor Hoffman (4th), eventually packaged for Gary Sheffield; Jeff Conine (11th), who will hit 81 home runs in four years; and Cris Carpenter (18th), later dealt to Texas for Robb Nen. For Colorado, they will find gold with Eric Young (6th), Joe Girardi (10th), Vinny Castilla (16) and Armando Reynoso (18th).
Best of Twitter:
- An update for those on Otani watch...
.@Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on what could potentially delay the @MLB arrival of Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/Isn0P9XnuA— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 17, 2017
- Subscription required, but an interesting read...
Why I quit voting for BBWAA awards. https://t.co/WsCW0X0Yaw pic.twitter.com/MZnEYXdJOZ— John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) November 17, 2017
-
-
