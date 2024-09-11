No player in the history of the San Diego Padres has hit more home runs than Manny Machado. On Tuesday, Machado hit his 26th home run of the season and his 164th homer as a Padre, breaking Nate Colbert's long-standing franchise record. Machado's record-setter, a two-run shot, came in the top of the sixth inning and gave San Diego a 5-2 lead.

Here is Machado's milestone home run:

Colbert, who passed away last January, was an original Padre who joined the franchise in the 1968 expansion draft. He became the franchise's all-time home run leader on Sept. 8, 1969, when he hit his 20th home run of the team's inaugural season, passing Ollie Brown for the team lead. Here is San Diego's home run leaderboard:

1. Manny Machado: 164 (and counting)

2. Nate Colbert: 163

3. Adrián González: 161

4. Phil Nevin: 156

5. Dave Winfield: 154

Fernando Tatis Jr. is sitting on 120 career home runs. He has 10 more seasons remaining on his contract and is a safe bet to pass Colbert and move into second place on the franchise list. When it's all said and done, Tatis could pass Machado and become the Padres' home run king.

If you think 164 home runs sounds low for a franchise leader, you are correct. Machado's 164 homers are the fewest by a franchise leader and it's not particularly close either. Luis Gonzalez's 224 home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks are the second fewest by a franchise leader. Six franchises have never had a 300-homer player. Here are their all-time home run kings:

30. San Diego Padres: Manny Machado (164)

29. Arizona Diamondbacks: Luis Gonzalez (224)

28. New York Mets: Darryl Strawberry (252)

27. Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria (261)

26. Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton (267)

25. Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals: Ryan Zimmerman (284)

The most home runs for a franchise leader is, of course, Hank Aaron's 733 home runs with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves. The New York Yankees (Babe Ruth with 659) and New York/San Francisco Giants (Willie Mays with 646) have also had players hit over 600 home runs in their uniform.

Machado is wrapping up his sixth season with the Padres. He's hit more home runs with the Padres than he did in parts of seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (162). Machado also hit 13 homers with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has 339 career home runs and his contract runs through 2033, so he has plenty of time to add to his total.