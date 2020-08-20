Watch Now: Highlights: Rangers at Padres ( 1:38 )

The Slam Diego Padres were at it again Wednesday night. Two days after Fernando Tatis Jr. drew the ire of the Texas Rangers by hitting a grand slam in a 3-0 count with his team up seven runs in the eighth inning, Manny Machado hit a tenth inning walk-off grand slam against the Rangers (SD 6, TEX 3). Machado is the 18th player in history to hit a walk-off grand slam in extra innings with his team trailing.

Here is Machado's walk-off blast:

The grand slam is the third in three days for the Padres against the Rangers. Tatis hit his grand slam Monday night, which prompted reliever Ian Gibaut to throw behind Machado. Gibaut and Rangers manager Chris Woodward were suspended for that. Wil Myers responded with a first inning grand slam on Tuesday, and Machado with a walk-off grand slam Wednesday.

"We're doing special things here," Machado told reporters, including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, following Wednesday's game. "We're going to continue to do that, and at the same time, we're having a lot of fun doing it."

Here are some more fun facts on the three-game grand slam streak, courtesy of Cassavell:

After Tatis' audacious 3-0 salami on Monday and Wil Myers' bases-loaded bomb in the first inning on Tuesday, the Padres have hit grand slams in three straight games for the first time in franchise history. They're the first team to do so since the White Sox pulled off the feat from June 23-25, 2006, and the fifth in Major League history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last National League team to do so? The Cleveland Spiders, who did it against the Boston Beaneaters from June 15-17, 1895.

Tatis, it should be noted, has been dunking on the Rangers nonstop since Woodward called him out for swinging 3-0 in a blowout game. On Tuesday Tatis went 2 for 5 and stole third base with his team up six runs and Gibaut on the mound, then on Wednesday he went 2 for 4 with a solo homer. If the goal was to rub it in, mission accomplished.

Wednesday's grand slam is already the 11th of Machado's career. Only 38 players have hit more. Alex Rodriguez is the all-time leader with 25 career grand slams and Machado, who turned only 28 in July, would seem to have a chance to catch him. Among active players, only elder statesmen Albert Pujols (15) and Edwin Encarnacion (12) have more grand slams than Machado.

Thanks to those grand slams, the Padres have won three straight over the Rangers to improve to 14-12 on the season. They would make the postseason as the No. 7 seed if the season ended today. The Rangers, meanwhile, are 10-13 and currently 1 1/2 games out of a postseason spot. The Padres and Rangers conclude their four-game home-and-home series Thursday.

Tatis is hitting .317/.383/.731 and he leads baseball in runs (26), home runs (12), RBI (26), stolen bases (6), and total bases (76). He also leads baseball in the FanGraphs version of WAR (2.1). A superstar of the highest order, truly.