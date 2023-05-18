The struggling San Diego Padres on Wednesday learned that third baseman Manny Machado suffered a small fracture in his left hand. It's not yet certain whether Machado will require a stay on the injured list, but he's missed the team's last two games.

Machado sustained the injury when he was struck on the hand by a pitch from Brad Keller during Monday's game against the Royals. X-rays came back negative, but a subsequent CT scan turned up the fracture, manager Bob Melvin told reporters.

The 30-year-old Machado, who signed an 11-year, $350 million contract extension this past offseason, has fared poorly at the plate thus far in 2023. Through 40 games, he's got a slash line of .231/.282/.372, and he's hit into an MLB-leading nine double plays. Right now, he has an OPS+ of 84 for the season, and that's compared to a pre-2023 career mark of 126. Suffice it to say, a hand injury is not what a struggling hitter needs.

Speaking of struggles, Machado's Padres are now 20-24 after dropping two straight to the lowly Royals. They have a run differential of minus-8 on the season and are in fourth place in the National League West -- eight games behind the first-place Dodgers. The main offender has been the San Diego offense. Right now, they rank 14th in the NL in runs scored and 12th in OPS. All of that comes despite the return of Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto's first full season with the team, and the offseason signing of Xander Bogaerts. That's an offense that doesn't need lose Machado, even when he's yet to hit like himself in 2023.