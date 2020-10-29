The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series in 32 years on Tuesday, and no one may be more bitter about their title than San Diego Padres star Manny Machado. Following the Dodgers' championship, a video resurfaced on social media showing an exchange between Machado and a Dodgers from back in 2019.

In it, the star third baseman said that he'd bet his $300 million contract that the Padres would win a World Series before the Dodgers. Manny, we have bad news. It's time to pay up.

In the video, the fan is ribbing Machado for not re-signing with the Dodgers. Machado responds by saying the Dodgers didn't want to pay him. The fan ends up telling Machado that he could've won five World Series titles over the life of his 10-year contract if he would've stayed in LA.

Obviously, Machado had a fair point ribbing the Dodgers at the time because they had been to the World Series in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. They fell at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2017 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

But let's remember this exchange caught on video took place before the Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. He proved to be one of the missing pieces that Los Angeles needed to get over the hump.

As of right now, there's no word from Machado on whether he'll honor his side of the bet but... it's quite fair to say he probably won't honor it in any way.