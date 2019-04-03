Manny Machado played pinball with the Petco Park warehouse for his first Padres home run
Machado signed a long-term deal with San Diego over the winter
It took Manny Machado nearly seven games to do it, but on Wednesday he collected his first home run as a member of the San Diego Padres.
Facing Arizona, Machado's blast came in the bottom of the seventh off Matt Andriese to make it a 4-0 game in favor of San Diego. Take a look:
You have to feel a little bad for Andriese. He'd gotten ahead 0-2 on Machado and then hit his spot with a fastball located off the plate in. Didn't matter. Machado pulled his hands through and launched the ball (105.6 mph and 378 feet) into the warehouse out in left field.
Machado has averaged 36 home runs over the last three seasons. In other words, expect to see him play pinball with the Western Metal Supply Co. building quite a bit more before his 10-year contract with San Diego is over.
