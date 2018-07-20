Manny Machado says goodbye to Orioles and his 'Baltimore family' in Instagram post

On Friday night, Manny Machado will make his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, just days after being traded west from the Baltimore Orioles.

Before Machado suited up for the Dodgers, he had some unfinished business with his old team and fan base. Namely, he had to say goodbye.

Machado did that in modern fashion by posting his farewell on his Instagram page. Here it is, courtesy of the Orioles Twitter account:

To my Baltimore family, I've spent the last few days trying to figure out how I would say goodbye but there wasn't an easy way to do it. I first joined this organization at the age of 17 and these past eight years have far exceeded anything I ever could've imagined. Throughout the ups and downs, you embraced me unconditionally and you took a kid from Miami and brought me up as one of your own. I've enjoyed my time here and you have all played a big part in that!! Thank you Birdland! You are forever in my heart! To the Baltimore Orioles, it has truly been a blessing to put on that uniform every day. To the Angelos Family & Dan Duquette, thank you for making my dreams come true!!! To Buck and the coaching staff, thank you for your commitment and dedication to making me the best player and teammate I can possibly be … I wouldn't be where I am today without all of you. To my teammates, we've shared some amazing times with lots of memories & friendship that I'll cherish forever. Schoopy, I love you bro and I know you will carry the torch!!! Much love always, Manny #13

It's fitting that Machado signed his goodbye note with "Manny #13" because he's no longer going to wear the No. 13 with the Dodgers -- that belongs to Max Muncy. Machado will instead switch to No. 8, with bench coach Bob Geren doubling his pleasure if, quite possibly, not his fun:

Dodgers option OF Andrew Toles to AAA to make room for Manny Machado, who will wear #8. Coach Bob Geren has switched to #16. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 20, 2018

Catch "Manny #8" and the Dodgers -- yup, still weird -- when they take on the Brewers as part of a weekend-long set in Milwaukee.