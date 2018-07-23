Manny Machado says the Orioles told him he was getting traded days before the deal was announced

A Manny Machado trade basically seemed inevitable as this season progressed, the only question was when (and where) the Orioles would trade the star shortstop.

Ultimately, they dealt him to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, one day after the MLB All-Star Game. However, the Orioles apparently informed Machado he was being traded days prior to the official announcement. The 26-year-old Machado was pulled from Baltimore's game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, July 15 -- the team's final game prior to the All-Star break.

At the time, the Orioles claimed they removed Machado after a 26-minute delay in the fourth inning to make sure Machado didn't get hurt playing on a wet field. But, according to comments from Machado this week, that's when he found out (officially) he wasn't long for Baltimore.

"That's when they had told me I had been traded," Machado told USA Today. "They said they pretty much had a deal done. They just wanted to wait until after the break to get all of the medical stuff done. They kept me up to date as much as they could, but they wouldn't tell me where I was going. Only that I was going somewhere."

Machado, who was drafted third overall by the Orioles in 2010 and had spent his entire career with the organization, apparently took word of the impending trade quite hard at first.

"It was so emotional; it just hit me," he said. "I was in that one little corner of the clubhouse for so long. All of those feelings came back. It was tough. So I stormed out of there. None of my teammates were in there, but I didn't want anyone to see me like that."

Machado had to wait nearly four days before the trade became official and he knew where he was headed. During that time, he represented the Orioles and the American League during the All-Star Game for the fourth time. He also had to take questions about potentially being traded, all while knowing he basically already had been.

That's seemingly a difficult situation to find yourself in as athlete -- especially considering the uncertainty of the destination -- and it's understandable that Machado could be overcome with emotion in the moment, but things have worked out pretty well for him to this point. He goes from a lowly Orioles club to a Dodgers team with World Series aspirations, and he gets to spend at least half a season in a major market before his current contract expires and he gets to cash in on a new deal, with whichever team it may be.

He's also hitting .385 (5 for 13) through his first three games with Los Angeles. So maybe the relief of putting all the trade speculation in the rearview has him thriving right now.