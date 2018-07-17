Manny Machado trade rumors: Dodgers 'clear leader' in sweepstakes for Orioles slugger; three others involved

Trade buzz surrounding Orioles infielder Manny Machado is at an all-time high right now, and according to multiple reports he's likely to be dealt before play resumes coming out of the All-Star break. As for specifics, here's this from FanCred's Jon Heyman:

The situation remains fluid, and the Brewers, Phillies and Diamondbacks could still become involved in the late stages of the race to acquire the perennial American League All-Star, who previously played at third base. The Diamondbacks in particular are still "active," and could be running second in the unfolding derby. But for now the Dodgers have emerged as a clear leader and could be close to acquiring the infielder for the remainder of the 2018 season.

These are the usual suspects when it comes to Machado trade talk, but Heyman reports that the Dodgers are now the front-runners. That makes sense given that the Dodgers lost franchise shortstop Corey Seager to Tommy John surgery, and that in tandem with the lack of production at second base has left them thin in the infield. Adding Machado and installing him at short would allow the Dodgers to shift Chris Taylor from short to second base and thus plug that hole.

It's also worth noting that CBS Sports HQ baseball insider Jim Bowden reported that Machado is not expected to be a member of the O's once their season resumes after the All-Star break.

As for Machado, he's in the midst of a career year. At the break, he's batting .315/.387/.575 (164 OPS+) with 24 home runs in 96 games. He's also returned to his original position of shortstop this season. While returns are mixed on his fielding at that premium spot, he has proved capable of manning it on a daily basis (notable given his past knee injuries). Machado is also a pending free agent, and by all accounts he's determined to test the market. Given that the Dodgers have Seager and Justin Turner installed at short and third, respectively, they can sensibly take Machado on as a temporary fix.