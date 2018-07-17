Manny Machado trade rumors: Machado-to-Dodgers gaining steam with deal seemingly near

Trade buzz surrounding Orioles infielder Manny Machado is at an all-time high right now, and according to multiple reports he's likely to be dealt before play resumes coming out of the All-Star break. Indeed, Baltimore may already have the parameters of a deal in place:

Sources: The Orioles have structure of a deal in place, and are going through the medicals/paperwork portion of the transaction. Dodgers have been very invested in their pursuit of Machado, as have the Phillies and other teams, but this in not finished yet. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 17, 2018

Bear in mind, though, that the Orioles have a somewhat complicated recent history when it comes to signing off on players' medicals, so the hurdles that remain are significant.

As for specifics, here's this from FanCred's Jon Heyman:

The situation remains fluid, and the Brewers, Phillies and Diamondbacks could still become involved in the late stages of the race to acquire the perennial American League All-Star, who previously played at third base. The Diamondbacks in particular are still "active," and could be running second in the unfolding derby. But for now the Dodgers have emerged as a clear leader and could be close to acquiring the infielder for the remainder of the 2018 season.

These are the usual suspects when it comes to Machado trade talk, but Heyman reports that the Dodgers are now the front-runners. That makes sense given that the Dodgers lost franchise shortstop Corey Seager to Tommy John surgery, and that in tandem with the lack of production at second base has left them thin in the infield. Adding Machado and installing him at short would allow the Dodgers to shift Chris Taylor from short to second base and thus plug that hole.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that the expectation among interested teams is that Machado is indeed heading to L.A.:

#Dodgers increasingly likely to land Machado, sources tell The Athletic. Barring last-minute snag, several of interested teams expect that outcome. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2018

It's also worth noting that CBS Sports HQ baseball insider Jim Bowden reported that Machado is not expected to be a member of the O's once their season resumes after the All-Star break and that he'll be dealt to a National League team. And speaking of this rapidly developing story, there's this from USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

The Baltimore Orioles, barring a last minute snag, will trade All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the deal.

So let the countdown begin.

As for Machado, he's in the midst of a career year. At the break, he's batting .315/.387/.575 (164 OPS+) with 24 home runs in 96 games. He's also returned to his original position of shortstop this season. While returns are mixed on his fielding at that premium spot, he has proved capable of manning it on a daily basis (notable given his past knee injuries). Machado is also a pending free agent, and by all accounts he's determined to test the market. Given that the Dodgers have Seager and Justin Turner installed at short and third, respectively, they can sensibly take Machado on as a temporary fix.

The SportsLine Projection Model were already high on the Dodgers for the rest of the season and have them as the leader in World Series probability in the National League. The forecast gives the Dodgers a bit of a boost, going from 94.1 wins without Machado to 94.6 with the addition of the Orioles infielder. Postseason odds go from 94.7 to 96.5 percent. As far as winning the World Series? Machado would raise the Dodgers' chances from 23.7 to 24 percent.

No, that's not a huge difference, which reflects two facts: we're well past the midpoint of the season, and SportsLine was already quite bullish on the Dodgers moving forward.