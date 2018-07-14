Manny Machado trade rumors: Phillies, Brewers may be finalists as Orioles' talks progress

It appears Manny Machado's days with the Orioles will soon be over.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Orioles are making progress in their Machado trade talks, and the Phillies and Brewers may have emerged as the favorites. The Phillies were said to be ready to make a splash in recent days.

Sources: Orioles making progress and narrowing their focus in the Machado trade talks. Phillies and Brewers appear to be among the finalists. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 14, 2018

The Phillies and Brewers are in similar situations. They're both in the postseason race, they both have plenty of quality prospects to trade, and they both need shortstop help because their youngsters have struggled this year. Orlando Arcia has played his way down to Triple-A for the Brewers, and J.P. Crawford is currently on the disabled list for the Phillies.

Other teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Dodgers were said to be in the mix for Machado as well, though it's unclear how serious those teams are. The Dodgers could put Machado at short to replace the injured Corey Seager while the Yankees and Red Sox presumably view him as a third base upgrade over Miguel Andujar and Rafael Devers, respectively.

The Brewers and Phillies may be the finalists for Manny Machado. USATSI

Machado came into Saturday hitting .313/.383/.568 (161 OPS+) with 23 home runs on the season. He is, truly, the kind of player who can shift the balance of power within a division. Both the NL East and NL Central races are tight right now. Machado could give the Phillies separation from the Braves, or the Brewers separation from the Cubs.

Because of that -- and because winning the division is so preferable to settling for a wild card spot -- the Machado race could come down to whichever team is willing to kick in that extra prospect. The Orioles are in the driver's seat here. There's only one Machado, and multiple contenders want him. The O's can sit back and let the bidding war play out.