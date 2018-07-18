Manny Machado traded: How Dodgers' lineup looks with All-Star shortstop in tow

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired All-Star shortstop Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a package of five prospects.

A natural response to the news is to wonder just what the Dodgers lineup will look like heading forward. Here's our best guess -- emphasis on guess:

This is where building a roster brimming with versatile players comes in handy. Taylor has been the Dodgers' shortstop since Corey Seager went down in April, but can slide across the bag to accommodate Machado. Bellinger, meanwhile, is the rare first baseman who can also play the outfield. Add in how the Dodgers have been deferring to non-Pederson options to man center, and it only makes sense for him to slot in up the middle.

Offensively, that's a strong bunch. How strong? Turner's 104 OPS+ is the lowest among the projected starters. If and when Yasiel Puig returns, the Dodgers could boast as many as 10 hitters with OPS+ north of the 100 mark. Looks and sounds good, right? But how does it project? The people must know.

According to Stephen Oh's SportsLine projections, the Dodgers' chances of making the postseason have improved -- going from 94.7 percent to 96.5 percent. Los Angeles is also now predicted to win 94.6 games instead of 94.1.