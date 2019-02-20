Manny Machado's deal with the Padres is splashy, but it doesn't move the needle much for MLB
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down Machado's $300 million deal to join the Padres
Manny Machado's big-money contract with the San Diego Padres did a lot of things.
It brought a long-anticipated resolution to one of the MLB offseason's biggest free-agent sagas. It made Machado one of the highest-paid players in baseball history. It turned the Padres infield to one of the best in the majors.
What it did not do, however, is significantly move the needle for San Diego or baseball as a whole.
That's according to Danny Kanell and Raja Bell, who broke down Machado's 10-year, $300 million deal on Wednesday's "Off The Bench" podcast. While Kanell and Bell agree the Padres' lucrative deal is a big splash, they don't think it will ultimately pay dividends as something that shifts the course of either the Padres or MLB.
Baseball's history of long-term, high-paying contracts has a little something to do with that. Five years after Giancarlo Stanton landed his record $325 million deal and perhaps days before Machado's fellow free agent Bryce Harper eclipses that total, Kanell and Bell discuss whether big bucks tend to be worth it in MLB.
