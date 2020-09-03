Wednesday night at Fenway Park, Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall followed in teammate Marcell Ozuna's footsteps and hit three home runs against the Boston Red Sox (ATL 7, BOS 5). Ozuna went deep three times Tuesday night. He was the first National League player ever to hit three homers at Fenway Park.

Duvall is now the second, and because that's not cool enough, the Braves are the first team in MLB history to have players hit three home runs in back-to-back games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

There is a small caveat here. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig had three-homer games on back-to-back days with the 1930 Yankees, but not in back-to-back games. Ruth had his three-homer game in the first game of the team's May 20 doubleheader. Gehrig's came in the second game of their May 21 doubleheader. So there you go.

The Braves entered Wednesday's game averaging 5.29 runs per game, fifth most in baseball and fourth highest in the National League. Their pitching is pretty sketchy, especially the rotation, but they can really mash, and their offense has carried them lately. Facing the Red Sox's pitching staff doesn't hurt either.

Duvall, 32 later this week, has played regularly this season thanks to the universal DH. He's played left field primarily with Ozuna at DH. Duvall went into Wednesday's game with five home runs and a .229/.279/.417 batting line. The three-homer game upped his line to .250/.296/.520. Adding 120 points to your OPS is a good night's work.

Wednesday's win improved the Braves to 22-14 on the season. They are three games up on the second place Phillies in the NL East.