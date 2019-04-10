Marcell Ozuna made a strong entry for baseball blunder of the year -- here are the seven steps of what went wrong

Let's walk through Ozuna's legendarily dubious play

For those who missed it, Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna had a misplay for the ages on Tuesday night -- one that's right up there with that Jose Canseco play you're undoubtedly thinking about right now

There was an Enrique Hernandez deep fly and Ozuna had his designs on robbing extra bases. Instead, he allowed extra bases in the form of the most unlikely ground-rule double of the young season. Here are the seven stages of where Ozuna went wrong:

STAGE 1: Ozuna's got a beat on this one guys. When a player turns his back completely and takes his eyes off the ball, he has a spot to which he's running because he knows where it's gonna end up. 

ozuna1.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 2: Ozuna plays like Spider-Man, climbing the wall and preparing for his heroic heist. 

ozuna2.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 3: Oh sh**

ozuna3.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 4: As if the horrible misjudging of the fly wasn't enough, Ozuna faceplants upon his "landing." 

ozuna4.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

Aside: See the ball next to his right thigh? It bounces over the fence for a ground-rule double. I guess it could've been worse because it was likely an inside-the-park home run if not for the bounce. 

STAGE 5: The Dodgers bullpen loses it, including an up close of Kenley Jansen laughing. 

ozuna-dodgers.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab
jansen-laughs.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 6: The humiliation. 

ozuna-down.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab
ozuna6.jpg
MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 7: His outfield friends cheer him up. 

It's better if you imagine "That's What Friends are for" playing while watching Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler help Ozuna feel better. All is well that ends well -- the Cardinals did win the game after all, making two in a row over the Dodgers and moving the Cardinals over .500 for the first time this season at 6-5.    

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories