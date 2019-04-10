Marcell Ozuna made a strong entry for baseball blunder of the year -- here are the seven steps of what went wrong

For those who missed it, Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna had a misplay for the ages on Tuesday night -- one that's right up there with that Jose Canseco play you're undoubtedly thinking about right now.

Missed it by that much. pic.twitter.com/yQs026Axee — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 10, 2019

There was an Enrique Hernandez deep fly and Ozuna had his designs on robbing extra bases. Instead, he allowed extra bases in the form of the most unlikely ground-rule double of the young season. Here are the seven stages of where Ozuna went wrong:

STAGE 1: Ozuna's got a beat on this one guys. When a player turns his back completely and takes his eyes off the ball, he has a spot to which he's running because he knows where it's gonna end up.

MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 2: Ozuna plays like Spider-Man, climbing the wall and preparing for his heroic heist.

MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 3: Oh sh**

MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 4: As if the horrible misjudging of the fly wasn't enough, Ozuna faceplants upon his "landing."

MLB.com screen-grab

Aside: See the ball next to his right thigh? It bounces over the fence for a ground-rule double. I guess it could've been worse because it was likely an inside-the-park home run if not for the bounce.

STAGE 5: The Dodgers bullpen loses it, including an up close of Kenley Jansen laughing.

MLB.com screen-grab

MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 6: The humiliation.

MLB.com screen-grab

MLB.com screen-grab

STAGE 7: His outfield friends cheer him up.

"See, what had happened was..." - Marcell Ozuna, probably. pic.twitter.com/1pHXLaeDOq — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 10, 2019

It's better if you imagine "That's What Friends are for" playing while watching Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler help Ozuna feel better. All is well that ends well -- the Cardinals did win the game after all, making two in a row over the Dodgers and moving the Cardinals over .500 for the first time this season at 6-5.