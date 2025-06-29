New York Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman will make his first appearance in more than two months on Sunday, when he starts against the Athletics (GameTracker). Stroman, activated prior to the game, had been sidelined since April 11 by knee inflammation. (The Yankees optioned fellow right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A following their game on Saturday.)

Stroman, 34, made three appearances prior to going on the injured list. He surrendered 12 runs (all earned) on 12 hits and seven walks. He struck out seven of the 47 batters he faced. Over the previous three seasons, Stroman had compiled a 106 ERA+ and a 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 82 appearances.

"We wanted to see him today, make sure he's in a good spot, good with his 'pen and everything," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said of Stroman on Friday. "So just checking the boxes."

Stroman had made three rehab starts for Double-A Somerset, allowing eight earned runs over the course of 10 ⅓ innings. Of course, the results hardly matter on rehab assignments, with the emphasis being on getting the player back into game shape ahead of their return to the active roster.

Stroman's exact place on the Yankees roster has been a point of speculation dating back to the winter and even up into spring training. For now, he has a clear spot in New York's rotation. The Yankees are without several starters, including ace Gerrit Cole (out for the season following Tommy John surgery), Luis Gil, and Ryan Yarbrough. How the Yankees manage their rotation heading forward is to be seen, but Yarbrough is still out with a strained oblique and Gil hasn't yet begun a rehab assignment, suggesting his return may not occur until later into July or perhaps even August.

The Yankees enter Sunday with a 47-35 record, putting them a half game up in the American League East over the Tampa Bay Rays.