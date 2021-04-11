Sunday afternoon's series finale between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins started on time despite rainy conditions, but the game was suspended due to rain after just nine pitches. The teams took to the diamond before the game endured a two-hour rain delay and eventual suspension.

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman started the game for New York while it was raining and he allowed one hit and recorded one out before his outing was cut short. It lasted just nine pitches. On Twitter, Stroman shared his candid feelings regarding starting the game during the inclement weather.

"This game should have never been started. Not smart at all," Stroman wrote in a tweet Sunday. "Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That's a miserable feeling. However, #LFGM each and every day!"

Stroman, 29, picked up the win in his season debut against the Philadelphia Phillies where he allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six innings, but it's unclear when his next full start will be.

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters after the cancelation that the decision to start Sunday's game on time for a first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET was a collaborative one made by both himself and the Mets front office.

"[The forecast said] lighter rain to mist-like rain so the decision was to go for it and get the game in starting on time," Rojas said. "Obviously it didn't turn out to be a light rain, it was more steady and heavier than what the forecast gave us and that's why it came out as maybe right now, a wrong decision but it was what we decided for based on what we were anticipating."

Sunday's game will resume as the first game of a doubleheader on Aug. 31. The Mets have played just five games since Opening Day on April 1 as their season-opening series against the Nationals was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases among Washington players.