Marcus Stroman says his initial frustration with trade 'had nothing to do with the Mets'

On Sunday, right-hander Marcus Stroman was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets in a bit of a surprise move. Compounding the surprise is that the Mets intend to keep Stroman rather than flip him again. Typically, a player like Stroman goes from a non-contender to a contender in such pre-deadline deals, but the Mets don't really pass contending muster at the moment. There were reports that Stroman was frustrated and let it show in the Blue Jays clubhouse on Sunday after the deal was made.

Source says Stroman's clubhouse "commotion" yesterday with the Blue Jays was initial disappointment that he hadn't been traded to a contender; He thought he might be headed to the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 29, 2019

Monday, in Stroman's first day as a New York Met, he had the chance to clear the air. He said his reaction had "nothing to do with the Mets" and instead said he was upset with how some members of Toronto's brass handled an exit meeting.

Marcus Stroman said his clubhouse issue in Toronto yesterday stemmed from an exit meeting with Blue Jays officials.



"It had nothing to do with the Mets at all," Stroman said on a call. "To be back home, pitching in front of friends and family, is going to be an amazing time." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2019

Hey, this is understandable. Stroman until Sunday was a Blue Jays lifer since they made him the No. 22 overall pick out of Duke back in 2012. Parting ways mid-season like that is bound to be emotional for a player -- especially one like Stroman who seems to feed off his own emotions.

Right now, the Mets are five games below .500, in fourth place, and six games back of the second NL wild-card position. They're also behind six teams in the chase for that final NL playoff spot. According to the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter), the Mets at the moment have just a 2.2 percent chance of making the postseason. While Stroman's addition surely moves that needle a bit (assuming they retain Noah Syndergaard), there's no plausible approach to the deadline that's going to turn this into a likely playoff roster.

Here's more context as to what Stroman was expecting before Sunday:

Again, this is all "heat of the moment" stuff, and if one thing's certain it's that Stroman will give everything he has on the mound for the Mets.