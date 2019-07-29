Marcus Stroman was initially disappointed with trade to Mets instead of contender, report says

On Sunday, right-hander Marcus Stroman was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets in a bit of a surprise move. Compounding the surprise is that the Mets intend to keep Stroman rather than flip him again. Typically, a player like Stroman goes from a non-contender to a contender in such pre-deadline deals, but the Mets don't really pass contending muster at the moment. That probably explains this nugget from Mike Puma of the New York Post:

Source says Stroman's clubhouse "commotion" yesterday with the Blue Jays was initial disappointment that he hadn't been traded to a contender; He thought he might be headed to the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 29, 2019

Hey, this is understandable. Stroman until Sunday was a Blue Jays lifer since they made him the No. 22 overall pick out of Duke back in 2012. Parting ways mid-season like that is bound to be emotional for a player -- especially one like Stroman who seems to feed off his own emotions. As well, yeah, the trade to the Mets was surprising. It's an organization notable for its dysfunction and puzzling decision-making, as well as paltry level of ownership commitment relative to market positioning.

Mostly, though, it's probably about the long odds at contention. Right now, the Mets are five games below .500, in fourth place, and six games back of the second NL wild-card position. They're also behind six teams in the chase for that final NL playoff spot. According to the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter), the Mets at the moment have just a 2.2 percent chance of making the postseason. While Stroman's addition surely moves that needle a bit (assuming they retain Noah Syndergaard), there's no plausible approach to the deadline that's going to turn this into a likely playoff roster. Stroman's initial frustration is quite understandable.

More context:

Again, this is all "heat of the moment" stuff, and if one thing's certain it's that Stroman will give everything he has on the mound for the Mets. He also posted a message about being a Met on Twitter, saying "some things were meant to be."

In the days leading up to the trade out of Toronto, Stroman was likely consoling himself with the thought of being thrust into the heart of the playoff race. To see that bit of consolation taken away from him somewhat unexpectedly explains and justifies whatever reaction followed.