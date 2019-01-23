Mariano Rivera and Edgar Martinez emotionally react to Baseball Hall of Fame phone calls

On Tuesday evening, we learned that the Baseball Writers' Association of America elected four new players into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum: Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera. It's always heartwarming to see the Hall of Fame inductees reacting to the news via phone.

Here's Edgar getting the call from the BBWAA...better late than never:

Thank you to the @Mariners and all the fans who have supported me through my career and HOF candidacy for the last ten years. I’m humbled by the overwhelming support and feel so blessed. Thank you! — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) January 22, 2019

Then, we've got the greatest closer of all time finding out he's the first unanimous Hall of Fame selection. Mo and his family were pretty excited:

History! Mariano Rivera is officially the first player in MLB history to receive 100% of the votes! Truly remarkable experience for myself and his family! pic.twitter.com/WMrbFRsVAb — Martino Puccio (@MartinoPuccio) January 22, 2019

The late Halladay earned votes on 85.4 percent of ballots. It was a bittersweet announcement for his family, and Halladay's widow Brandy released the following the statement.

"Being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame is every boy's dream. To stand on that stage in Cooperstown and deliver your acceptance speech in front of baseball's most enthusiastic fans is something that every baseball player aspires to achieve, and Roy was no exception. But that was not Roy's goal. It was not his goal to have those three letters after his signature. His goal was to be successful every single day of his 16-year career. Tonight's announcement is the end result of that effort. If only Roy were here to personally express his gratitude for this honor, what an even more amazing day this would be. I would like to extend special thanks to the baseball writers for the overwhelming percentage of votes that Roy received in his first year on the ballot. It means so much to me, Braden and Ryan."

Halladay's eldest son, Braden shared a congratulatory message for his late father on Twitter

A great honor for a great player and an even greater person, proud of you dad! I love you pic.twitter.com/I4rZlH5B3M — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) January 22, 2019

And finally we have Mussina -- elected in his sixth year on the BBWAA ballot -- who may have been caught off guard by the phone call from the BBWAA.

Mike Mussina was still in the gym coaching high school basketball when he got the call from the @officialBBWAA, and still hasn't had a chance to see his wife to celebrate in person. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 23, 2019

But he did receive plenty of praise from another fellow Hall of Famer:

Cal Ripken Jr on Mike Mussina: “I am so excited for Moose and his family. Having played with Mike for 10 seasons I have always believed he was a Hall of Fame pitcher. He had some of the best stuff I had ever seen and he was a true number one starter for a very long time.” (1/2) — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) January 22, 2019

“His consistency and his ability to pitch so well in big games always amazed me. Mike was a great teammate and I look forward to seeing him in Cooperstown in July!”

(2/2) #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) January 22, 2019

The four will be honored as part of the Hall's Induction Weekend July 19-22 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with pitcher Lee Smith and designated hitter Harold Baines, who were elected in December by the Today's Game Era Committee.