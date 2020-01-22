Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre, other MLB legends react to Derek Jeter getting elected into Hall of Fame
The baseball world took time on Tuesday to congratulate No. 2
On Tuesday night, Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees great who is now five years retired from play, was voted into the MLB Hall of Fame. The vote was nearly unanimous with 99.75% of the ballots listing his name, good for the second-highest voting percentage in Cooperstown history. The Captain was a sure member of the hall, but Jeter said even still, he was nervous about the whole thing and was anxious all day leading up to the announcement of the voting results.
Few players in pinstripes had the impact Jeter had and continues to have, not only in New York, but in the league as a whole. His legacy and greatness are now cemented as he prepares to be enshrined In the hall of baseball's greatest this summer.
As the news broke, former and current players, managers and owners had their congratulations ready and took to social media to send a message to No. 2. Fans from all over also showed love to the Yankees great. Here are some of the best reactions and messages to Jeter.
The Yankees of course tweeted out many congratulatory posts, including a video that will give all baseball fans, New York or otherwise, goosebumps.
Fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, and the only player to have a higher voting percentage on the ballot than No. 2, called Jeter "fearless" and said he cannot wait until he is able to stand next to him in Cooperstown.
Joe Torre called Jeter a once in a generation type of player and echoed what Rivera said about him being ready for any moment at any time. He spoke not only to his on-field performance, but to his character as well.
CC Sabathia tweeted out a series of photos saying it was an honor to play alongside the now Hall of Famer.
Current Yankees skipper Aaron Boone also had a message for Jeter. From NJ.com:
"I had the opportunity to play with Derek Jeter in 2003, and coming over from the National League, I soon realized that he is the greatest competitor that I ever had the chance to play with. If anyone out there epitomizes what a Hall of Famer is, it's Derek Jeter. Congratulations, Derek — the Hall is a little better today."
Alex Rodriguez said Jeter was one of the greatest players in any position and in any era of baseball.
Pedro Martinez had a sweet message, followed by joking that he was glad he does not have to face Jeter and they get to be on the same team now.
Jorge Posada said Jeter played the game "the right way."
Hall of Famer Dave Winfield, like everyone, had no doubts Jeter's day would come.
Andy Pettitte played with many greats, but said Jeter was separate from the rest.
Mike Trout, Michael Jordan, Bryce Harper, Tiger Woods, Reggie Jackson, Cal Ripken Jr. and Tom Brady also all had messages and memories to share on Jeter's big day.
Some athletes took to Twitter to question why Jeter was not a unanimous decision. Only one person did not vote for him for the 2020 HOF class.
The 2020 class, which includes Jeter and Larry Walker, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in July.
