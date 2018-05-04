Mariano Rivera will reportedly be appointed to President Trump's 'Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition'
Rivera will serve alongside Bill Belchick and others
Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera has a new role -- this one with the government.
Rivera is among a handful of athletes who will be named to President Donald Trump's "Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition," joining the likes of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and retired NFL running back Herschel Walker, per Axios:
According to a source with direct knowledge, alongside Belichick, Trump will also appoint golfer Natalie Gulbis, three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, retired Major League Baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, retired NFL running back Herschel Walker, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Rivera is expected to be officially introduced in the coming months, with a sports field day happening on the South Lawn of the White House.
Rivera, 48, finished his 19-year big-league career with a record 652 saves.
