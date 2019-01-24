Mariano Rivera's best moments: The top highlights from baseball's first unanimous Hall of Famer

Mariano Rivera, the greatest closer of all time, became the first unanimous Hall of Fame selection on Tuesday. Rivera was named on all 425 ballots cast to earn election to the Hall of Fame with Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez and the late Roy Halladay. They will be honored as part of the Hall's Induction Weekend July 19-22 in Cooperstown, N.Y, along with relief pitcher Lee Smith and designated hitter Harold Baines, who were elected in December by the Today's Game Era Committee.

Rivera spent his entire career with the New York Yankees, helping lock down the ninth inning for 19 seasons. The five-time World Series champion and 13-time All-Star finished his career with the MLB records in saves (652), games finished (952) and ERA+ (205).

Armed with his signature cutter, Rivera brought an entirely new level of dominance to the closer position. In honor of his induction, we take a look at some of the best moments from Mo's storied career:

First postseason save: 1997 American League Division Series

There's a theme in recapping of Mo's greatest moments, and it's that a big part of his greatness included what he was able to accomplish in the postseason. The first postseason save of Rivera's career came in Game 1 of the 1997 American League Division Series. The Yankees were facing the Cleveland Indians when Rivera entered in the 9th inning with the Yankees ahead. He retired Jim Thome, David Justice and Matt Williams after giving up a single to Manny Ramirez, and closed out the win to give New York a 1-0 series lead.

MVP: 1999 World Series

Rivera continued his October dominance into his fifth season, earning World Series MVP honors for his performance in the 1999 Fall Classic. Mo allowed just four total baserunners while striking out three across 4 2/3 innings. Rivera shut out the Atlanta Braves, and was 1–0 with two saves in three appearances. Rivera became the third pitcher ever and the first since Bob Kuzava in 1951-52 to record the final out in consecutive World Series.

Three-peat: 2000 World Series

Without Mo, the Yankees probably wouldn't have been the iconic dynasty that we know today. When the Yankees won their third straight World Series in 2000, Mo became the only pitcher to record three straight World Series final outs. The New York Mets had Mike Piazza -- fellow Hall of Famer -- at the plate as the tying run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs left, but Rivera induced Piazza into a game-ending line out to center field. Rivera gained his seventh career postseason save, a record at the time. He would go on to secure 42 postseason saves in his career.

Three shutout innings: 2003 AL Championship Series

Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS might not be remembered for Mo's performance, but without it, only one the most memorable moments in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry would have never happened. After Rivera pitched three scoreless innings, the Yankees won Game 7 on Aaron Boone's walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th. Rivera entered the game in the ninth inning, and didn't allow a single run, tossing 48 pitches in total. Rivera won the ALCS MVP for his tremendous performance.

All-time saves leader: Sept. 19, 2011

Rivera became Major League Baseball's all-time career saves leader when he surpassed Trevor Hoffman's mark of 601 during the 2011 season. At Yankee Stadium facing the Minnesota Twins, Rivera made history in the ninth inning with his 602nd career save. After inducing two quick outs from the first pair of Twins batters, Mo struck out Chris Parmelee for the record. Rivera pitched for two more seasons and would close his career with 652 saves -- a record that likely will stand for decades.

Bronx farewell: Sept. 26, 2013

This is not just a memorable moment from Rivera's career, but it's memorable moment from sports history. In the Yankees' final home game of the season, the Yankees called to the bullpen to hand the ball to Mo one more time. Rivera got out of a first and second, two-out jam in the eighth inning and then retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning. Then, teammates Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte came strolling out of the dugout to take Mo out of the game. "Time to go," Jeter told Rivera as he took the ball from Rivera. It was an emotional scene as Mo broke down in tears in the shoulders of Pettitte, giving both his teammates big hugs. The three of them all reached the big leagues together in 1995. Rivera's last pitch at Yankee Stadium ended up being the last of his career.