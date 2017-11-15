Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from Oakland

Oakland has traded 3B/DH Ryon Healy to Seattle. Healy was a player who seemed like a possible fit for the Pirates if they were to get serious about trying to improve their bottom-feeding offense. Seattle gave up reliever Emilio Pagan, who had a good year in 2017 as a 26-year-old rookie, and a low-level infielder who doesn’t appear to be a top prospect.

