Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from Oakland
Oakland has traded 3B/DH Ryon Healy to Seattle. Healy was a player who seemed like a possible fit for the Pirates if they were to get serious about trying to improve their bottom-feeding offense. Seattle gave up reliever Emilio Pagan, who had a good year in 2017 as a 26-year-old rookie, and a low-level infielder who doesn’t appear to be a top prospect.
A's, M's swap Healy, Pagan
Ryon Healy is on his way to Seattle
Angels reportedly after second basemen
Ian Kinsler, Zack Cozart and Neil Walker are among the candidates for the position
Max Scherzer wins 2017 NL Cy Young
This is the second straight Cy Young for Scherzer, and his third overall
Corey Kluber wins 2017 AL Cy Young award
This is the second career Cy Young for Kluber
Scott Boras blasts Derek Jeter, Marlins
'That has nothing to do with the fans. It has nothing to do with winning,' said MLB's most...
Cardinals and Rays talking Alex Colome
Alex Colome of the Rays is their current target