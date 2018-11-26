Mariners are reportedly attempting to trade Robinson Cano; here are nine potential destinations

The Mariners have already traded James Paxton and Mike Zunino this offseason and it appears they are in the midst of a full-on fire sale. In this regard, it makes sense that they would want to trade Robinson Cano. Sure enough, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that general manager Jerry Dipoto is "actively trying" to trade Cano.

Well alright, let's find him a home.

First off, Cano won't be easy to move without the Mariners eating a significant chunk of his remaining salary. Maybe they'd be willing to do it in order to keep the momentum on the rebuild going. He's owed $120 million over the next five seasons. There's zero chance he'd come close to that on the open market. He's now 36 years old and coming off a season in which he was busted for PEDs. In the 80 games he played, he hit .303/.374/.471 (136 OPS+) with 10 homers and 50 RBI. He can still swing it. Most numbers show that he's still acceptable at second base, but a move to first or DH before the end of the deal is inevitable.

We've already drastically narrowed the field here, no? Here are some teams that make at least a little sense. Please note that in every case, the Mariners would have to eat a significant portion of Cano's remaining salary and/or take back a bad contract.



Just running through every roster and knowing the circumstances, I'm inclined to bet on Cano staying in Seattle. The Rockies and especially the Nationals intrigue me, though.