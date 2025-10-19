The Seattle Mariners will look to punch their ticket to their first World Series when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of their American League Championship Series on Sunday. Seattle grabbed a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series on Friday with a 6-2 win. The Mariners (90-72), who won the AL West, are 3-1 on the road this postseason. The Blue Jays (94-68), who won the AL East, are 2-2 on their home field in the playoffs.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won five of the last eight meetings with the Mariners. Toronto is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays money line Seattle +105, Toronto -125 Mariners vs. Blue Jays over/under 8 runs Mariners vs. Blue Jays run line Toronto -1.5 (+163) Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

Toronto is expected to send rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) to the mound. In three regular-season games, Yesavage pitched 14 innings, allowing 13 hits and five earned runs with seven walks and 16 strikeouts. He is 1-1 in the postseason. He had a solid outing in a 13-7 win over the New York Yankees on Oct. 5 in the ALDS, but was rocked in a 10-3 ALCS Game 2 loss to the Mariners. In the win over New York, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing no hits and one walk, while striking out 11.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero has powered Toronto all regular and postseason. The five-time All-Star has a 1.495 OPS in this year's playoffs, with five home runs and 11 RBI across nine games. He's also had lots of career success versus Seattle starter, Logan Gilbert, going 6 for 17 (.353) with four of those six knocks going for extra bases. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mariners can win

Although Seattle has yet to name a starter, it is expected to go with Game 2 starter Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA). He received a no-decision in that game, pitching three innings and allowing five hits, three runs – two earned – with one walk and two strikeouts. Among Seattle's top hitters is first baseman Josh Naylor. For the season, he hit .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBI and 81 runs scored. He was acquired in a midseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Also helping power the offense is center fielder Julio Rodriguez. In 160 regular-season games, he hit .267 with 31 doubles, four triples, 32 homers and 95 RBI with 30 stolen bases. He has cooled down the last two games of the series after a hot start in Toronto for Games 1 and 2. Although he is batting .235 in five games, he has two homers and five RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

