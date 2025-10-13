The Toronto Blue Jays will look to even their best-of-seven 2025 American League Championship Series when they battle the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 on Monday. Seattle opened the ALCS with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night. The Mariners (90-72), who won the AL West, are 41-43 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Blue Jays (94-68), who won the AL East, are 56-28 on their home field in 2025. Shortstop Bo Bichette (knee) is out for the Blue Jays.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 5:03 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won six of the past nine meetings with the Mariners. Toronto is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Mariners odds, with Seattle at +115 (risk $100 to win $115). The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays money line Toronto -136, Settle +115 Mariners vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs Mariners vs. Blue Jays run line Toronto -1.5 (+150) Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

Toronto is expected to send right-hander Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) to the mound. The 2024 first round draft pick by the Blue Jays started three games during the regular season and one in the postseason. In a 13-7 win over the New York Yankees in the ALDS, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing no hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts. During the regular season, he pitched 14 innings, allowing 13 hits, five earned runs with seven walks and 16 strikeouts.

Among the Blue Jays' leading hitters is right fielder George Springer. In 140 regular-season games, Springer hit .309 with 27 doubles, one triple, 32 homers, 84 RBI and 106 runs scored with 18 stolen bases. He has two homers and three RBI in five postseason games, including one homer in Game 1 of the series. In 96 career games against Seattle, he is hitting .262 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 homers and 62 RBI.

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle. In 25 games, all starts, during the regular season, he logged 131 innings, allowing 104 hits, 50 earned runs and 31 walks, while striking out 173. In two postseason games, including one start, he is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA. In eight innings, he has allowed seven hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out nine.

Cal Raleigh has carried the offense in the postseason, hitting .400 with a 1.163 OPS. First baseman Josh Naylor has also given the Mariners a boost. Since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks midseason, he is hitting .299 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 33 RBI in 54 games. For the year, he is batting .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBI and 81 runs scored. He has six hits this postseason, including a 3-for-6 performance with a double and run scored in the 3-2 15-inning Game 5 win over the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.

How to make Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

