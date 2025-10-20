A trip to the 2025 World Series is on the line when the Seattle Mariners battle the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday. Toronto forced a seventh and deciding game with a 6-2 win on Sunday night. The Mariners (90-72), who have never reached the World Series, are in the ALCS for the first time since 2001. The Blue Jays (94-68), who won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, are in the ALCS for the first time since 2016.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won six of the last nine meetings with the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right-hander Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) is expected to get the start for Toronto. He is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in two postseason games. He picked up the win in a 13-4 victory in Game 3 of the series at Seattle. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. In seven regular-season starts, he logged 40.1 innings, allowing 34 hits, 16 earned runs and seven walks with 37 strikeouts.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among the Blue Jays' top hitters. In 156 games during the regular season, he hit .292 with 34 doubles, 23 homers, 84 RBI and 96 runs scored. He is hitting .462 in the ALCS, with nine hits over his last 15 at-bats. He was 2-for-4 with a homer in Sunday's win over Seattle. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mariners can win

Seattle is expected to counter with right-hander George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA). In 23 starts during the regular season, he pitched 126 innings, allowing 121 hits, 59 earned runs and 29 walks, while striking out 137. He is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA this postseason, but most of the runs he gave up came in Game 3, when he took the loss in four innings of work. He only gave up three earned runs in 10 innings pitched against Detroit in the Wild Card round.

Among those powering Seattle's offense is first baseman Josh Naylor. He is hitting .341 this postseason, after going 2-for-4 with a homer in Sunday's loss. He has had five multi-hit performances during this year's playoffs. In 54 games with Seattle after being acquired before the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks, he hit .299 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 33 RBI. In 92 games in 2025, he hit .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBI and 81 runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

