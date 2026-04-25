The Seattle Mariners will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a key interleague matchup on Saturday afternoon. Seattle is coming off a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Friday night. The Mariners (12-15), who have won four of their last six, are 2-8 on the road this season. The Cardinals (14-11), who have dropped two in a row, are 7-6 on their home field.

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The Mariners lead the all-time series 15-13, and have won six of the last seven meetings. Seattle is a -149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the Mariners vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Cardinals money line Mariners -149, Cardinals +125 Mariners vs. Cardinals over/under 7.5 runs Mariners vs. Cardinals run line Mariners -1.5 (+115) Mariners vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Cardinals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mariners vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mariners vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, Seattle has scored four or more runs in four of its last six games, while allowing four or more in three of the past four. St. Louis, meanwhile, has scored five or more runs in each of their last six wins.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Mariners' Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Cole Young. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.1 total bases from Alec Burleson, J.J. Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera. The model projects 8.7 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Mariners vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Mariners 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mariners vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.