The Seattle Mariners became the latest team to clinch a postseason berth when they defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and improved their record to 88-69 on the season. The Mariners, who staked out a three-game advantage last weekend by sweeping the Houston Astros, are seeking their first American League West title since 2001.

The Mariners trailed 3-1 entering the eighth but a two-out, bases-clearing double from Josh Naylor turned that two-run deficit into a 4-3 lead. Andres Munoz then shut the door in the ninth for his 38th save of the season.

The Mariners haven't had a player win the MVP award since Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001. Catcher Cal Raleigh has a chance, however, depending on how voters weigh him against New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. For as good as Raleigh has been this season, setting a new franchise single-year record in home runs in addition to the league-wide positional mark, he hasn't been the Mariners' only key contributor.

Rather, the Mariners have received massive years from center fielder Julio Rodríguez, right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo, left fielder Randy Arozarena, and shortstop J.P. Crawford. Muñoz has also been excellent, and earlier this summer he earned his second All-Star Game honor.

The Mariners, after suffering through losing months in both May and June, have locked in for September. They started the month with an 0-4 mark, but have a 14-1 record in the time since, a remarkable stretch that included a 10-game winning streak.

The Mariners will complete their regular season by playing two more games against the Rockies and then three against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a potential World Series preview.

Seattle is the third American League squad to lock down a playoff berth. The previous two both reside in the AL East: the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.