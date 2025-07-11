The Yankees ended up winning in extra innings, 6-5, Thursday night to complete a sweep over the Mariners. That score doesn't tell the whole story, though, as the Yankees were being no-hit and losing 5-0 heading to the eighth inning. As it turns out, Mariners All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz was tipping pitches in the ninth, too.

And the Yankees weren't exactly shy about telling one another about it, making motions from second base to signal to the hitter what pitch was coming. Here's an illustration with Cody Bellinger throwing his arms up into the air while Austin Wells was at the plate. Wells would end up with a game-tying, two-RBI single that same at-bat.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, after the game, lamented the situation to reporters.

"He was tipping it every time at second base," Raleigh said, via The Athletic. "Obviously, they weren't making it very discreet, I guess is the word. It's part of the game. It's our job. We should have known about that going into the series. That made it really hard there at the end."

"Yeah, you try to do as much as you can without trying to distract him from what's happening at the plate," Raleigh said. "That's something that we will have to figure out in the next couple of days for sure."

Raleigh also told reporters that he knew it was going on but didn't want to disrupt his pitcher's focus. The easy argument there is Raleigh should have just called time and went to conference on the mound with Muñoz, but it's a difficult situation to navigate and everything is so much easier said than done.

For those unaware, "tipping" pitches means the pitcher is giving some sort of tell with his setup and/or windup so the hitter or any baserunner can tell exactly what pitch (fastball, slider, changeup, etc.) is being thrown. Major-league hitters are so good that if they know what is coming, they generally will feast on the pitcher. That's what happened Thursday night in the Bronx.