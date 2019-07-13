Mariners' Dee Gordon compares Angels no-hitter to his homer after Jose Fernandez's death, says 'you might want to start' believing in God
Gordon was in the lineup for the no-hitter Friday night
Friday night in Anaheim we were reminded there are things much bigger than baseball.
The Angels threw a combined no-hitter against the Mariners (LAA 13, SEA 0) in their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Every Angel wore a No. 45 SKAGGS jersey during the game, after which they placed it on the mound.
Here's the video:
"For us, I would say it's probably like emotionally therapeutic," Angels lefty Andrew Heaney told reporters, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, following the game. "After the game, you run out to the field, everybody's celebrating. And three hours earlier, I don't know about everybody else, but I had tears in my eyes."
The no-hitter was reminiscent of Dee Gordon's lead-off home run in the first Marlins game following Jose Fernandez's tragic death three years ago. It was Gordon's only home run that season, and it was one of those moments that makes you believe the unbelievable.
Gordon was in Seattle's lineup for the combined no-hitter -- he grounded back to pitcher Felix Pena for the 26th out -- and, after the game, he was asked to compare the no-hitter to his Fernandez home run three years ago.
Whatever your faith, baseball never seems to fail to deliver in moments like this. Be it the Angels no-hitter for Skaggs, Gordon's home run for Fernandez, or Bobby Murcer's walk-off following Yankees catcher Thurman Munson's death in 1979, baseball always brings everyone together after moments of tragedy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels throw no hitter honoring Skaggs
The Angels first no-hitter in seven years comes at the perfect time
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for July 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 13
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, July 13 picks
SportsLine simulated Saturday's Dodgers vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Pirates vs. Cubs game 10,000 tim...
-
Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Yankees game 10,000...