Due to the unhealthy air quality in Seattle, this week's two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners has been postponed and moved to San Francisco, the teams announced Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the air quality in Seattle has gotten worse overnight here at T-Mobile Park and it is not clearing at all today," Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement Tuesday. "Forecasters expect it to clear late Thursday and into Friday morning. As always, the health and safety of the players, and our staff is our first priority."

The Mariners, who were set to continue a homestand, will now travel to San Francisco. Tuesday's game will be made up on Wednesday, and the second and final game of the series is now scheduled for Thursday. Both games will be played in San Francisco at Oracle Park. It's unclear what will happen with the Mariners' remaining home games.

The wildfire crisis across California, Oregon and Washington has sent thick smoke and ash into the skies. There are currently nine major wildfires burning in the Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

During Monday's A's-Mariners doubleheader in Seattle, there was a noticeable, eerie haze at T-Mobile Park. After the game, Oakland A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo told reporters that he was struggling to breathe because of the poor air quality.

"I'm a healthy 22-year-old," Luzardo said. "I shouldn't be gasping for air, or missing oxygen when I'm kind of getting to the line."

The fires in the Pacific Northwest have led to an air quality index (AQI) over the 200 mark, at 241. Over 200 is considered "very unhealthy." The recommendation when the AQI records at that high level is to "avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling."

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality monitoring website Airnow.gov lists Seattle's air as the second-worst in the world. Los Angeles is currently the fourth worst.

The league recently announced its plans for neutral-site bubble locations for the latter parts of the 2020 postseason. The American League Division and Championship Series are both scheduled to take place in California; the ALDS will be at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the ALCS at Petco Park.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Phoenix is the primary backup option if the league is forced to move postseason games due to continued air quality problems.