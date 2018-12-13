Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto pulled off a three-team trade from a hospital bed to close out MLB's winter meetings

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital for precautionary reasons after he felt sick earlier in the week during MLB's winter meetings. That didn't stop him from making a deal.

From his hospital bed, Dipoto pulled off a noteworthy three-team trade Thursday. Seattle got Edwin Encarnacion, a draft pick and cash from the Indians and sent recently acquired first baseman Carlos Santana to Cleveland. The Indians also got Jake Bauers in the trade, and the Rays received Yandy Diaz and Cole Sulser (plus a player to be named later from the Tribe). It's a lot to unpack, but it's the latest move in what's already been a busy offseason for the Mariners.

It was the biggest trade from a lackluster winter meetings, and the move is crazier given Dipoto's circumstances. The deal was made with Mariners assistant GM Justin Hollander next to Dipoto in the hospital, according to The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish. And yes, there's apparently a photo.

Yes. Jerry Dipoto finalized the trade for Encarnacion from his hospital bed with assistant GM Justin Hollander standing there. Hollander has a picture of it. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 13, 2018

According to Jim Bowden, Dipoto was admitted with blood clots in his lungs, but he should be released Thursday.

Prayers and thoughts with #Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto who developed a series of blood clots in his lungs which led to him being submitted to a local hospital in Las Vegas…fortunately he will be released from the hospital today. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) December 13, 2018

If nothing else, this sends a clear message to the rest of the baseball world. The line is always open in Seattle.