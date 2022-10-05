The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the injured list on Wednesday after an MRI revealed a disc issue in his neck. He's unlikely to appear in the postseason, according to Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer. Outfielder Taylor Trammell has been recalled from the minors to take Winker's spot on the 28-player roster for Wednesday's season finale.

Winker, 29, last played on Sunday, Oct. 2. If this is indeed the end of his line this year, he'll finish his first season in Seattle hitting .219/.344/.344 (103 OPS+) with 14 home runs. His contributions this season were below the replacement-level threshold, according to Baseball Reference's calculations. Overall, it was a disappointing season for Winker, who had made his first career All-Star Game appearance in 2021. In his three previous seasons, he'd hit .284/.379/.523 (130 OPS+) with 52 home runs and 4.9 Wins Above Replacement (again, per Baseball Reference).

The Mariners originally acquired Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds last offseason in a trade that sent out lefty Brandon Williamson, righties Justin Dunn and Connor Phillips, and outfielder Jake Fraley. Winker would've been under team control for one more season regardless, but Seattle gained cost certainty in June by signing him to a two-year deal worth $14.5 million to settle his arbitration.

Winker is one of several Seattle position players dealing with an injury. Sam Haggerty was placed on the IL yesterday because of a groin injury. Meanwhile, Jarred Kelenic and Dylan Moore are said to be fine after being hit by pitches during Tuesday's game. The Mariners are, of course, scheduled to open their first playoff appearance in 21 years on Friday when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three series.