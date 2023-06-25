The Seattle Mariners fell to the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 6-4 on Saturday, but Julio Rodriguez made an incredible highlight and memory along the way. Rodriguez robbed a home run during the seventh inning and gave the ball to a young fan wearing his jersey.

The Mariners were down 4-3 when Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn hit a ball that could've easily turned into a homer. However, Rodriguez leaped to make the highlight-reel catch.

"I knew I had it the whole time, I just didn't think that it was going to go so far," Rodriguez said, according to MLB. "I definitely was looking forward to that."

Rodriguez had spotted the young fan in the crowd earlier in the game. He was wearing Rodriguez' No. 44 jersey, but he also had a sign that caught the player's attention.

"He had a big sign with boxes on it, and the last box left to check was meeting me," Rodríguez said. "I went over and said hi to him and talked to him a little bit between innings, and after I made the catch, I said: 'Take that souvenir.' I knew he'd appreciate that."

The young fan had a big smile on his face as he celebrated the unforgettable moment by hugging his dad.

Rodriguez was named the AL Rookie of the Year last season and ranked among the best defensive center fielders, however, this was the first time he had ever stolen a homer.

The Mariners lost to Baltimore again on Sunday by a score of 3-2. Seattle's record for this season is now 37-39, while the Orioles improved to 47-29. The Mariners will get a chance to get back on track on Monday as they begin a home series against the Washington Nationals.