Mariners manager Scott Servais gets a wild haircut to make good on a bet with Edwin Diaz

Edwin Diaz is good at closing out games, and also at closing out bets.

That was the hard lesson learned by Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais, who made a bet with Diaz in July: If Diaz hit the 50-save mark, Servais would get a haircut matching his closer's.

Well, Diaz got his 50th save of the season on Saturday night. A few days later, his manager made good on their wager.

Narrator: It was at this moment that @Mariners skipper Scott Servais knew he made a mistake. 😂



(via Edwin Diaz's IG Live)

The finished product. 💇‍♂️



This photo belongs in a museum.

That's a tough look for Servais, 51, to pull off, and he's not doing it nearly as well as Diaz, but at least he's a man of his word. You certainly can't have managers going back on their promises to players.

At the end of the day, his closer has been lights out this year, going 50 of 54 on his save opportunities with a 1.97 ERA, and Servais will sacrifice his head of hair for that kind of reliability any day of the week. Plus, he gets to wear a hat for a living anyway.