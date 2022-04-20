The Seattle Mariners dugout will look quite a bit different in the coming days, as the club is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta are both out due to the virus, the Mariners announced.

With the manager and second-in-command out, first base coach Kristopher Negrón has been temporarily promoted all the way to manager. The Mariners have also been forced to dip down into the minors to fill out the big-league staff for Wednesday's game. The Tacoma Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate, are lending the Mariners coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson.

It isn't just the coaching staff hit with COVID-19, either. Reliever Paul Sewald has been placed on the COVID injured list. He was one of the most valuable relievers in baseball last season. In 3 2/3 innings this year, he's retired every single batter he's faced and has stranded the only runner he's inherited.

The Mariners enter Wednesday's bout with the Rangers at 6-5. They won their first two games before dropping four straight, but have now won four of their last five.