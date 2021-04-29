Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain, retroactive to April 28. Right-hander Domingo Tapia was recalled in a corresponding move. Manager Scott Servais told reporters, including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, that Gonzales will miss at least "a couple starts."

Marco Gonzales SP • ERA 5.40 WHIP 1.34 IP 28.10 BB 11 K 23

The Mariners have not offered an exact timeline for Gonzales' return. The forearm strain is mild and he's already begun treatment, Servais added. The 29-year-old Gonzales previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 in his left elbow.

Gonzales has been one of the Mariners best arms in recent years, but the lefty has struggled through his first five starts this season. He's 1–3 on the season with a 5.40 ERA (17 ER, 28 1/3 IP) with 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. The discomfort from the forearm strain only came after his last outing against the Astros on April 27, Servais said. Last offseason, Seattle signed Gonzales to a four-year contract extension.

The Mariners rotation has taken a hit this year with James Paxton undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery and Nick Margevicius is on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. With Paxton, Margevicius and Gonzales out, Seattle's rotation will include Yusei Kikuchi, Justus Sheffield, Chris Flexen and Justin Dunn. The pile of injuries could result in an earlier call up for top pitching prospect, right-hander Logan Gilbert, who CBS Sports prospect expert R.J. Anderson predicted would make his MLB debut this season.