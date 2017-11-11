Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/17: Eric Wedge, Dave Niehaus, and Shohei Otani
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/17: Eric Wedge, Dave Niehaus, and Shohei Otani
What’s a Saturday without links?
Do any of you have a favorite commercial of all time? This is an important question to consider while reading today’s links.
In Mariners News...
- Former Seattle Manager Eric Wedge was interviewed by the Yankees.
- Eric Filia extended his AFL on base streak to 18 games last week.
Eric Filia extends his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the 5th. #Mariners— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 11, 2017
- Yesterday marked seven years since the passing of Dave Niehaus.
Seven years ago today, we lost our voice.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 10, 2017
Rest in Peace, Dave. We miss you every day. pic.twitter.com/NLmcxlF6Wd
- Greg Johns answers if Seattle should sign Ichiro and other Mariners questions.
Around the League...
- The Mets are adjusting their approach to pitching after last year’s difficult season.
- Ron Washington is returning as Atlanta’s third base coach.
Ron Washington returns for second season as #Braves third base coach. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2017
- St. Louis’ shortstop and former biochemistry major Paul DeJong joins forces with Dr. Lawrence Rocks to determine the effect of heat on a baseball.
- Check out the top plays made by free agents last year according to Statcast.
- Travis Sawchik makes a case for why Carlos Santana should be pursued by teams looking for first basemen.
- Shohei Otani announced that he wants to play Major League Baseball next year.
Luke’s Pick...
- The Husky Basketball team won the first game of the Hopkins Era, taking down Belmont 86-82.
Recap: Nowell Drops 32, Washington Defeats Belmont 86-82 in Season Opener#TougherTogether— UW Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 11, 2017
>> https://t.co/eCXY2gT8Cz pic.twitter.com/5cH1RT5Tbo
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
-
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
-
Testing 'Major League' theory in 2017
For the 2017 season, there's one perfect example of this ringing true
-
Report: 4 teams in Stanton trade talks
And those talks may get more serious very soon