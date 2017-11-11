Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/17: Eric Wedge, Dave Niehaus, and Shohei Otani

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/17: Eric Wedge, Dave Niehaus, and Shohei Otani

What’s a Saturday without links?

Do any of you have a favorite commercial of all time? This is an important question to consider while reading today’s links.

In Mariners News...

  • Former Seattle Manager Eric Wedge was interviewed by the Yankees.
  • Eric Filia extended his AFL on base streak to 18 games last week.
  • Yesterday marked seven years since the passing of Dave Niehaus.
  • Greg Johns answers if Seattle should sign Ichiro and other Mariners questions.

Around the League...

  • The Mets are adjusting their approach to pitching after last year’s difficult season.
  • Ron Washington is returning as Atlanta’s third base coach.
  • St. Louis’ shortstop and former biochemistry major Paul DeJong joins forces with Dr. Lawrence Rocks to determine the effect of heat on a baseball.
  • Check out the top plays made by free agents last year according to Statcast.
  • Travis Sawchik makes a case for why Carlos Santana should be pursued by teams looking for first basemen.
  • Shohei Otani announced that he wants to play Major League Baseball next year.

Luke’s Pick...

  • The Husky Basketball team won the first game of the Hopkins Era, taking down Belmont 86-82.
