Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/17: Eric Wedge, Dave Niehaus, and Shohei Otani

What’s a Saturday without links?

Do any of you have a favorite commercial of all time? This is an important question to consider while reading today’s links.

In Mariners News...

Former Seattle Manager Eric Wedge was interviewed by the Yankees.

Eric Filia extended his AFL on base streak to 18 games last week.

Eric Filia extends his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the 5th. #Mariners — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 11, 2017

Yesterday marked seven years since the passing of Dave Niehaus.

Seven years ago today, we lost our voice.



Rest in Peace, Dave. We miss you every day. pic.twitter.com/NLmcxlF6Wd — Mariners (@Mariners) November 10, 2017

Greg Johns answers if Seattle should sign Ichiro and other Mariners questions.

Around the League...

The Mets are adjusting their approach to pitching after last year’s difficult season.

Ron Washington is returning as Atlanta’s third base coach.

Ron Washington returns for second season as #Braves third base coach. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2017

St. Louis’ shortstop and former biochemistry major Paul DeJong joins forces with Dr. Lawrence Rocks to determine the effect of heat on a baseball.

Check out the top plays made by free agents last year according to Statcast.

Travis Sawchik makes a case for why Carlos Santana should be pursued by teams looking for first basemen.

Shohei Otani announced that he wants to play Major League Baseball next year.

