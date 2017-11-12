Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton

In Mariners News...

  • The players participating in the Mariners’ strength camp spent the day supporting Braden Bishop.
  • Five consecutive strikeouts from Art Warren finalized Peoria’s 11-10 victory.
  • Speaking of Edgar Martinez and the Hall of Fame, Jay Jaffe explained why he believes Edgar belongs in Cooperstown.

Around the League...

Luke’s Pick...

  • I think I’ve included this in the links before, but this account will tweet a line from “Africa” by Toto every three hours.
