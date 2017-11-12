Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton

To link or not to link? The correct answer is to link.

In Mariners News...

The players participating in the Mariners’ strength camp spent the day supporting Braden Bishop.

It's crazy to see how this thing has grown! So thankful to the boys at @Mariners strength camp for coming out to the #Walk2EndAlz #WeMission @4MOM_ALZ pic.twitter.com/T7tU3yzxHa — Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) November 11, 2017

Five consecutive strikeouts from Art Warren finalized Peoria’s 11-10 victory.

Fine Art:#Mariners' Art Warren (3-0, 0.00 ERA) fanned the final 5 batters over 2 scoreless frames to cap Peoria's wild 11-10 win in the AFL. Watch: https://t.co/W4hmOyW3PF pic.twitter.com/fTV585qK8l — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 12, 2017

Some more evidence for Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame case.

Career OBP leaders, since 1955:

1. Hall of Famer

2. Barry Bonds

3. Hall of Famer

4. Joey Votto

5. Hall of Famer

6. Edgar

7. Hall of Famer#EdgarHOF pic.twitter.com/NVcv2xyilB — Mariners (@Mariners) November 11, 2017

Speaking of Edgar Martinez and the Hall of Fame, Jay Jaffe explained why he believes Edgar belongs in Cooperstown.

Around the League...

Josh Beckett tackled a country singer last night.

Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett reportedly was arrested for public intoxication Friday night, after he stormed a stage and tackled a country singer.https://t.co/KltUN9KIE5 pic.twitter.com/n6KdpPY1KE — NESN (@NESN) November 11, 2017

Scott Boras shared some criticism for Fangraphs’ Defensive Runs Saved metric.

Shohei Otani says he’ll do whatever he’s asked to in MLB.

The Marlins are listening to offers for Giancarlo Stanton.

Luke’s Pick...

I think I’ve included this in the links before, but this account will tweet a line from “Africa” by Toto every three hours.