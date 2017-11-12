Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton
In Mariners News...
- The players participating in the Mariners’ strength camp spent the day supporting Braden Bishop.
It's crazy to see how this thing has grown! So thankful to the boys at @Mariners strength camp for coming out to the #Walk2EndAlz #WeMission @4MOM_ALZ pic.twitter.com/T7tU3yzxHa— Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) November 11, 2017
- Five consecutive strikeouts from Art Warren finalized Peoria’s 11-10 victory.
Fine Art:#Mariners' Art Warren (3-0, 0.00 ERA) fanned the final 5 batters over 2 scoreless frames to cap Peoria's wild 11-10 win in the AFL. Watch: https://t.co/W4hmOyW3PF pic.twitter.com/fTV585qK8l— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 12, 2017
- Some more evidence for Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame case.
Career OBP leaders, since 1955:— Mariners (@Mariners) November 11, 2017
1. Hall of Famer
2. Barry Bonds
3. Hall of Famer
4. Joey Votto
5. Hall of Famer
6. Edgar
7. Hall of Famer#EdgarHOF pic.twitter.com/NVcv2xyilB
- Speaking of Edgar Martinez and the Hall of Fame, Jay Jaffe explained why he believes Edgar belongs in Cooperstown.
Around the League...
- Josh Beckett tackled a country singer last night.
Former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett reportedly was arrested for public intoxication Friday night, after he stormed a stage and tackled a country singer.https://t.co/KltUN9KIE5 pic.twitter.com/n6KdpPY1KE— NESN (@NESN) November 11, 2017
- Scott Boras shared some criticism for Fangraphs’ Defensive Runs Saved metric.
- Shohei Otani says he’ll do whatever he’s asked to in MLB.
- The Marlins are listening to offers for Giancarlo Stanton.
Luke’s Pick...
- I think I’ve included this in the links before, but this account will tweet a line from “Africa” by Toto every three hours.
It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you— africa by toto bot (@africabytotobot) November 12, 2017
-
