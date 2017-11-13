Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/17: Alex Anthopoulos, Mookie Betts Bowling, and Jacob deGrom

Happy Monday!

Good morning folks! Happy Monday. I hope you had a wonderful weekend. Yesterday was awfully quiet on the baseball front. It’s been oddly so ever since the World Series ended. Usually by now we have one or two major things to get excited about around the sport, but nobody has done anything major to date. The GM meetings start very shortly, and that should lay the groundwork for some exciting moves down the line. I guess we’ll see. Here’s some links to get your day going.

In Mariners news...

  • I’ve got nothing.

Around the league...

  • It looks like the Braves have themselves a new general manager.

Anders’ picks...

  • The University of Washington men’s basketball team has now won both of its games to open the season. Now, they haven’t been against particularly impressive foes (Belmont and Eastern Washington). Nonetheless, it’s a good sign for a team that went 9-22 last year. Larry Stone wonders if new head coach Mike Hopkins can turn the program around.
