Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/17: Alex Anthopoulos, Mookie Betts Bowling, and Jacob deGrom
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/17: Alex Anthopoulos, Mookie Betts Bowling, and Jacob deGrom
Happy Monday!
Good morning folks! Happy Monday. I hope you had a wonderful weekend. Yesterday was awfully quiet on the baseball front. It’s been oddly so ever since the World Series ended. Usually by now we have one or two major things to get excited about around the sport, but nobody has done anything major to date. The GM meetings start very shortly, and that should lay the groundwork for some exciting moves down the line. I guess we’ll see. Here’s some links to get your day going.
In Mariners news...
- I’ve got nothing.
Around the league...
- It looks like the Braves have themselves a new general manager.
Can report now Anthopoulos is getting #Braves GM job, announcement possible at GM Meetings— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 13, 2017
- Apparently Mookie Betts is a fantastic bowler too. Betts is no stranger to these major bowling contests.
Mookie Betts is having some fun at the WSOB in Reno! He fired 300 game 7 of the PBA Scorpion Championship! Ball choice: @HammerBowling Diesel. Keep up the momentum Mookie! #TeamEBI #MookieBetts #BostonRedSox #PBAtour #WSOB @mookiebetts pic.twitter.com/Usnh8crzYg— Ebonite (@EboniteBowling) November 13, 2017
- The White Sox are prepared to increase payroll in order to make a big splash in free agency.
- The Milwaukee Brewers are considering making a serious run at Jake Arrieta.
- Jacob deGrom got a major haircut in the hopes of “speeding up his delivery” to the plate, but will he lose all of his pitching mojo without it?
- All nine players who were offered a qualifying offer his offseason are reportedly going to reject it.
Anders’ picks...
- The University of Washington men’s basketball team has now won both of its games to open the season. Now, they haven’t been against particularly impressive foes (Belmont and Eastern Washington). Nonetheless, it’s a good sign for a team that went 9-22 last year. Larry Stone wonders if new head coach Mike Hopkins can turn the program around.
-
Beltran, 40, announces retirement
Beltran just won the World Series with the Astros
-
Report: Braves to name Anthopoulos GM
The former Blue Jays GM is getting a second chance
-
Twins asked Reds about Raisel Iglesias
The Twins reportedly reached out to the Reds about Raisel Iglesias
-
Four storylines for the 2017 GM meetings
The GM meetings begin this week in Orlando, Florida
-
Would Stanton want trade to Cards?
The Marlins slugger has a full no-trade clause, which gives him control over where he goes
-
Report: Giants interested in Bradley Jr.
But would Boston part with a member of its core?