Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/17: Carlos Santana, Rookies of the Year, and Carlos Beltran
Happy Tuesday!
Good morning folks! We had a pretty busy Monday yesterday in the world of baseball. Let’s check out what you may have missed.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the M’s made a minor roster move late last night.
Source: OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to Seattle on a minor-league deal.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 14, 2017
- Hell yeah John Stanton.
- Yes! Finally! Some Mariners-related buzz!
Sources: #Mariners interested in free agent 1B Carlos Santana, although there have not yet been substantial talks between the parties. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017
Around the league...
- It should come as no surprise who won the Rookie of the Year Awards in the AL and NL.
.@TheJudge44 and @Cody_Bellinger: Once @LittleLeague standouts, now unanimous Rookies of the Year. Not bad. https://t.co/UozYnIJuaS pic.twitter.com/BaVhZe1a4b— Cut4 (@Cut4) November 14, 2017
- Congratulations to Carlos Beltran on a wonderful career! Bartolo Colon is now the only active player who played a game in the Kingdome.
Carlos Beltran, as expected, announced retirement after winning World Series— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 13, 2017
- Beltran was the last player to do something else.
Carlos Beltran was the last remaining active MLB player from Backyard Baseball 2001. pic.twitter.com/D2cZtuLBnh— Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 13, 2017
- The M’s put out a cool tribute video to the outfielder.
All the best in retirement to Carlos Beltrán—an all-time great competitor.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 13, 2017
He was the last position player to have played in the Kingdome. pic.twitter.com/pM3ur5kvvE
- The Yankees may take a look at Beltran to take over as the team’s manager.
- Dan Szymborski (ESPN insiders only) takes a look at where Shohei Ohtani’s true talent level lies.
- Meanwhile, Travis Sawchik wonders where Ohtani would be able to make the biggest impact.
- Ned Yost is lucky to be alive after falling from a tree. The fall broke the Royals manager’s pelvis.
- Here’s what you can expect to see coming out of the GM meetings, which take place this week.
- This would be interesting.
#Angels expected to meet with agent for Logan Morrison during this week’s GM Meetings, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017
- The MLB will have a series of games in Mexico next season.
MLB & the MLBPA today announced the #Dodgers & #Padres will meet in a 3-game series at Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico from May 4-6, 2018.— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 13, 2017
Here are quotes from Adrian Gonzalez, Wil Myers and Club executives: pic.twitter.com/FPqeJ38ai8
- Tim Dierkes at MLB Trade Rumors says this is the winter to stock up on starting pitching.
- There have been some rumors that the M’s have some interest in outfielder Jay Bruce, but apparently Bruce is more interested in playing in his home state of Texas.
Anders’ picks...
- Actress and comedian Leslie Jones made friends with someone who should be pretty familiar to Seattle-area sports fans.
Can my hair get any crazier!! pic.twitter.com/DHB2MWcT77— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 14, 2017
-
