Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/17: Carlos Santana, Rookies of the Year, and Carlos Beltran

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/17: Carlos Santana, Rookies of the Year, and Carlos Beltran

Happy Tuesday!

Good morning folks! We had a pretty busy Monday yesterday in the world of baseball. Let’s check out what you may have missed.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the M’s made a minor roster move late last night.
  • Hell yeah John Stanton.
  • Yes! Finally! Some Mariners-related buzz!

Around the league...

  • It should come as no surprise who won the Rookie of the Year Awards in the AL and NL.
  • Congratulations to Carlos Beltran on a wonderful career! Bartolo Colon is now the only active player who played a game in the Kingdome.
  • Beltran was the last player to do something else.
  • The M’s put out a cool tribute video to the outfielder.
  • The MLB will have a series of games in Mexico next season.

Anders’ picks...

  • Actress and comedian Leslie Jones made friends with someone who should be pretty familiar to Seattle-area sports fans.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories