Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/17: Jim Brower, Managers of the Year, and Giancarlo Stanton

Happy Wednesday!

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! We’re smack in the middle of the GM meetings, where future blockbuster trades are being discussed and we don’t even know about them yet! That’s actually a pretty fun thing to think about. Here are some other fun/not so fun things to think about:

In Mariners news...

Here’s some minor Mariners news that might end up having a significant impact down the line.

Just talked to a M's source for clarification .... Marco got a fourth option this season. So he's out of options going into 2018. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 14, 2017

Welcome, Jim!

#Mariners add Jim Brower to the Major League coaching staff. Brower will serve as the Assistant Coach.



Read: https://t.co/ZWLLxhER4t pic.twitter.com/RXS0xkvcFK — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 14, 2017

Around the league...

The J.D. Martinez asking price to teams at GM Meetings:

Seven years, $210 million — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2017

Anders’ picks...

