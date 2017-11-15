Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/17: Jim Brower, Managers of the Year, and Giancarlo Stanton
Happy Wednesday!
Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! We’re smack in the middle of the GM meetings, where future blockbuster trades are being discussed and we don’t even know about them yet! That’s actually a pretty fun thing to think about. Here are some other fun/not so fun things to think about:
In Mariners news...
- Here’s some minor Mariners news that might end up having a significant impact down the line.
Just talked to a M's source for clarification .... Marco got a fourth option this season. So he's out of options going into 2018.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 14, 2017
- Welcome, Jim!
#Mariners add Jim Brower to the Major League coaching staff. Brower will serve as the Assistant Coach.— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 14, 2017
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball announced its managers of the year: Paul Molitor (Twins) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks).
- Well, you can check two teams off the Giancarlo Stanton trade watch list: the outfielder says he won’t waive his no-trade clause to go to Boston or St. Louis.
- Reports indicate the Marlins are asking for far too much in return for Stanton considering his massive contract.
- If someone actually gives this to him, I’ll eat a Mariners Chone Figgins jersey.
The J.D. Martinez asking price to teams at GM Meetings:— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2017
Seven years, $210 million
- Teams shouldn’t be so quick to flinch at Martinez’s asking price, writes Travis Sawchik.
- Six MLB teams will have to pay the luxury tax this year for being over the threshold.
- We talked yesterday about how the Yankees might be interested in hiring Carlos Beltran as a manager. The good news for New York is Beltran is considering taking up coaching/managing. The bad news is Beltran doesn’t think he would want to throw his hat into the Yankees’ managerial search.
Anders’ picks...
- Jokes!
[Restaurant]— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) November 14, 2017
Me: "I'd like a table."
Waiter: "Do you have a reservation?"
Me: "I have a lot of reservations."
-
